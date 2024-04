Denmark working on new package of military aid for Ukraine – meeting of FMs

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held a meeting at NATO headquarters with his Danish counterpart Lars Løkke Rasmussen and welcomed Denmark's work on a new package of military assistance to strengthen Ukrainian defense.

"I began my day at NATO HQ in Brussels by meeting my Danish colleague and friend Lars Løkke Rasmussen. I am grateful to Denmark for its excellent support for Ukraine: military aid, investment, recovery, and other assistance," Kuleba said on X.

The ministers discussed Ukraine's priority needs in military aid, particularly air defense systems and missiles.

"I am also pleased that Denmark is working on a new military aid package to bolster our defense," Kuleba noted.