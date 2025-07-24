Sky Without Barriers: How Draft Law No. 13463-1 Could Launch a Personal Aviation Revolution in Ukraine

Volodymyr Kreidenko, Ukrainian MP, deputy chairman of the Committee on Transport

Just a few decades ago, personal aircraft seemed like science fiction or a toy for the wealthy. Today, ultralight aircraft are not just a hobby—they represent sport, technical skill, humanitarian missions, and in times of war, defense potential. Across the globe, such aircraft have long been part of regulated but accessible general aviation. Yet in Ukraine, there is still no clear legal framework for their operation. That is why I developed and registered Draft Law No. 13463-1, which aims to finally provide this sector with clear and modern rules of the game.

An ultralight aircraft refers to flying machines with a low take-off weight. These include light airplanes, gliders, paragliders, hang gliders, seaplanes, and balloons—often amateur-built. This is not commercial aviation or military drones but rather personal transportation or a sports tool that should not pose high risks to air traffic.

In many countries, this sector is developed under the principle: “less regulation—more responsibility.” For instance, in the U.S., the Ultralight Aircraft category is regulated by Part 103 of the Federal Aviation Administration, which acknowledges that ultralight aircraft do not require a license, certification, or registration if used for recreational purposes. However, strict conditions apply: flights are not permitted over cities, in congested airspace, or for commercial purposes. This ensures a balance between freedom and control while minimizing risks to privacy, safety, and public order.

The European Union, meanwhile, has created a more conceptually complex but also more refined model. EU Regulation No. 2018/1139 outlines a special approach for amateur-built, historic, and experimental aircraft: they may be exempt from certification, but only within strictly defined limits. For example, humanitarian flights using uncertified ultralight aircraft are prohibited—even if the aircraft is technically capable of completing the task. A humanitarian mission is not just about help—it involves trust, logistics, and systemic thinking. The lack of communication, oversight, or standardized training could turn a well-intentioned idea into a tragic incident. The EU addresses this through zoning mechanisms, integration of geospatial data into regulatory frameworks, and the involvement of public aviation associations in operator training and testing—creating a horizontal structure of responsibility.

Ukraine’s current aviation legislation does not take this specificity into account. As a result, owners of ultralight aircraft must comply with procedures designed for large commercial planes: mandatory certification, registration in the state registry, a pilot license, and a host of expensive and bureaucratically complex requirements. Draft Law No. 13463-1 seeks to change that.

Firstly, the draft law introduces a separate definition into the Air Code: ultralight aircraft are those with a maximum take-off weight of up to 450 kg, designed for two people, and intended solely for sport and recreation. Secondly, it introduces a new Article 461, “Simplified Operation Regime for Ultralight Aircraft,” detailing the legal status, rules, and limitations.

Among the key provisions is that ultralight aircraft with an empty weight of up to 120 kg are not subject to state registration but only to electronic recording in a special registry. This registry is to be administered by the central executive aviation authority, which must also ensure open and free access to information about registered aircraft. For heavier ultralight aircraft, mandatory registration with designated organizations—aviation federations or authorized institutions—is required.

The draft also specifies a list of aircraft to which the Air Code’s requirements do not apply. These include historic aircraft produced before 1975, experimental or amateur-built aircraft, aircraft used for scientific research, air vehicles that do not exceed certain mass and size parameters, and accurate replicas of old models. For example, a single-seat glider may have a maximum take-off weight of 250 kg, and a two-seater up to 400 kg. For seaplanes, the limit increases to 480 kg for single-seaters and 495 kg for two-seaters.

There is also a provision for exempting certain categories of aircraft from aviation legislation—but only following a decision by the authorized body. This applies only to airplanes, helicopters, gliders, and powered paragliders with a mass not exceeding 600 kg (or 650 kg for seaplanes and amphibious models), and only if they are not subject to certification under current law.

The regulation of operator training also deserves special attention. The draft law stipulates that a person authorized to operate an ultralight aircraft must be at least 21 years old, complete a training course approved by the relevant ministry, and pass a final test. Such individuals are not required to have a pilot license or operator certificate—greatly reducing financial and administrative burdens.

To ensure safety, manufacturers are held accountable for ensuring that aircraft comply with civil aviation standards, including a mandatory test flight before each aircraft is put into operation. This flight must be documented and included in the aircraft’s technical documentation. Furthermore, flights must follow safety requirements: approaching obstacles closer than 100 meters is prohibited, as are flights in adverse weather or without visibility.

The draft also mandates that during martial law or a state of emergency, all ultralight aircraft flights may only take place with a special permit from the Joint Airspace Management and Flight Regulation Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Violations of the new rules will result in administrative liability.

This law will pave the way for the development of personal aviation, stimulate domestic production, boost engineering innovation, and provide more flexible and accessible regulation for amateur initiatives. It is also important to highlight that ultralight aircraft could be beneficial for defense purposes—as platforms for monitoring, reconnaissance, terrain observation, and potentially even countering enemy drones. Due to their low weight, cost, and mobility, such aircraft could be effectively used in border areas or for rapid response behind the lines. With appropriate technical refinement and coordination with military command, their deployment could become an additional asset during wartime.

Draft Law No. 13463-1 is an attempt to organize a reality that already exists, while giving the state new tools for both regulation and the potential integration of ultralight aircraft into national defense. If adopted, Ukraine will gain not just another technical law—but a vital step toward aviation modernization, greater airspace accessibility for citizens, and enhanced national security.

In a country fighting every day for its right to freedom—on land and in the air—regulating ultralight aviation is not merely a technical step. It is an opportunity to make the sky safer, more open, and more useful for everyone willing to engage with it wisely and responsibly.