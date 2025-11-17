Learning from Ukraine, Strengthening Europe

Halyna Yanchenko, Member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Head of the Government Working Group on Investments in the Defense Industry

Nathanael Liminski, Minister for Federal and European Affairs, International Relations, and Media of North Rhine-Westphalia; Head of the State Chancellery

Just a short time ago, it would have seemed unthinkable: “unidentified” drones are now regularly appearing in the skies over Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, and Poland. Recently, Munich Airport even had to shut down temporarily because of such drone activity.

President Putin is no longer hiding — he is openly provoking NATO countries. All of Europe is now in his crosshairs — from Norway’s gas fields and the streets of Copenhagen to critical infrastructure in Poland and Germany.

Drones have changed warfare — and the very concept of security

The past three and a half years have completely reshaped modern warfare. The front line is no longer determined by the number of troops or tanks, but by drones, precision munitions, and advanced software solutions.

Ukraine — forced to resist an aggressor with triple its resources — has become a hub of military innovation. The same technologies that helped Ukraine hold the line can also play a decisive role in protecting Europe from future Russian aggression.

Ukraine’s defense industry is a natural partner in this effort. And Germany, as the EU’s leading industrial power, can become the driving force of a new partnership that strengthens Europe’s collective security and technological sovereignty.

From dependency to self-reliance

In just a few years, Ukraine has evolved from near-total dependence on foreign aid to developing its own defense capability. Today, around half of the weapons used on the front are produced domestically.

In 2024 alone, production capacity increased nearly sevenfold; since the start of the invasion — thirty-five-fold. Over 80% of Ukraine’s defense enterprises are now privately owned, agile, and capable of scaling innovation quickly.

Ukraine has localized production of components for most drone types and now manufactures up to five million drones per year, ranging from reconnaissance to strike systems. In 2024, its defense industry produced 154 new artillery systems — more than the combined total of all EU countries. It also launched serial production of long-range missiles, developed in response to allied restrictions on their use.

Only a handful of countries in the world possess such capabilities. But even more valuable is Ukraine’s ability to rapidly develop and adapt new solutions to modern warfare.

Ukraine — the world’s military innovation lab

Ukraine has created a unique environment where new technologies go from concept to mass production in just three to six months — what would take years elsewhere.

International companies can provide their equipment directly to active combat units and gain first-hand experience on how to adapt their products to real battlefield conditions. This bold approach — born of necessity — has already delivered results that changed the course of the war and reshaped how allies think about defense innovation.

For Europe — and especially for Germany — this is not only impressive but instructive. The future of defense lies in merging government strategy with private initiative, speeding up development cycles without compromising quality or ethics.

Export reopening and new opportunities

Ukraine has now reopened arms exports. The wartime export ban ensured that all production went to the front. Today, this decision means Ukrainian technologies can also help protect European partners facing increasing direct threats from Russia — while opening new opportunities for investment and cooperation.

A German-Ukrainian partnership — a cornerstone of European security

Germany now has a unique opportunity to become Ukraine’s strategic partner in strengthening Europe’s defense capabilities. It has already shown readiness to act: German government programs and private companies have supported Ukraine in ammunition production, repair, and modernization.

Now is the time to expand joint production to match the new scale of security challenges. Germany’s strengths — world-class engineering, high quality standards, reliable production, access to capital and EU markets — fit perfectly with Ukraine’s combat-tested expertise, fast R&D cycles, and cutting-edge solutions in drones, robotics, electronic warfare, and precision weapons.

Such cooperation would give Europe access to battle-proven technologies, accelerate innovation, create new jobs, and strengthen Europe’s strategic autonomy in defense.

Partnership, not charity

If Europe wants to stay safe, it must be capable of defending itself. That means not only supporting Ukraine, but also learning from it. Courage to innovate, speed of action, and faith in the creativity of free societies must become Europe’s new standard.

Our message is simple: Ukraine is not asking for charity. Aid is for the weak — and Ukrainians have proved they are anything but weak. Ukraine seeks partnership and cooperation.

What is needed today is political will and swift decisions — from simplifying investment and export procedures to establishing joint research funds and incentives for joint ventures. This is not just a response to the current war — it is an investment in Europe’s future security.

Ukraine has already bought the West some time — but that time is not infinite. The next front line may not be in Donbas, but in the Baltics, Poland, or even further west.

The best safeguard against that scenario is a strong defense-industrial base and resilience across Europe. Ukraine is ready to be a partner in building that shield for Europe — here and now. And Germany should lead the way.

Translation of a joint article in Table.Media specially for Interfax-Ukraine