End of chaos: how new rules are changing pet travel in Ukraine

Volodymyr Kreidenko, Ukrainian MP, deputy chairman of the Committee on Transport

The growing number of pet owners in Ukraine who wish to travel with their animals is making the issue of transporting pets on passenger transport increasingly relevant. Traveling with pets - whether on domestic or international bus routes - is often fraught with difficulties: from ambiguous regulations to complications with documentation.

Recently, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved new rules for transporting animals on intercity and international bus services - a significant step towards creating comfortable and safe travel conditions for all participants.

For a long time, transporting animals by bus within Ukraine was complicated by the lack of unified standards. Different carriers had their own rules, creating confusion for passengers. For instance, some companies allowed pets in the cabin under certain conditions, while others strictly prohibited it or offered only luggage compartment placement, which often raised concerns among pet owners about their animals' safety and comfort. Information about pet transport was also scarce: carrier websites rarely included clear instructions, and bus station employees were not always able to provide thorough consultation. Sanitary and hygiene issues added to the challenge, as most buses were not equipped for pet transport, resulting in risks of cabin contamination or discomfort for other passengers. Transporting large dogs weighing over 45 kg was especially problematic due to the lack of specially equipped vehicles. Additionally, the presence of animals in the cabin sometimes led to conflicts with other passengers.

International bus travel brings even more challenges. Different countries impose their own requirements for transporting animals, such as mandatory microchipping, rabies vaccinations, veterinary certificates, or quarantine measures. For example, EU countries require pets to have microchips and documents issued just days before the trip, complicating preparation. Some international carriers prohibit animals in the cabin or impose strict restrictions, offering only the luggage compartment - something many owners find unacceptable. Long international journeys, which may last 12 hours or more, make it difficult to ensure pet comfort due to a lack of feeding or walking opportunities. Customs procedures involving veterinary documentation and border checks also pose significant obstacles, requiring time and effort from owners.

The changes approved by the government aim to standardize animal transportation rules. These new regulations are now aligned with the Ukrainian laws On Veterinary Medicine and On the Protection of Animals from Cruelty. Carriers and bus station staff are now required to inform passengers about the possibility of transporting pets in the cabin, reducing confusion and increasing transparency. Passengers are guaranteed the right to travel with animals if they meet certain requirements, including having a veterinary passport and complying with sanitary and hygiene standards. At the same time, carriers can refuse transportation if passengers violate the rules, maintaining a balance between pet owners’ rights and the comfort of other travelers.

The updated rules also clearly define the conditions for different categories of animals. Small animals weighing up to 10 kg may be transported in special containers with waterproof bottoms, placed on the passenger’s lap, under the seat, or on an extra purchased seat. Medium and large dogs weighing 10-45 kg are allowed if they wear a muzzle, are on a leash, and rest on an absorbent mat - but only on the floor, and the passenger must purchase all adjacent seats. Dogs weighing over 45 kg may only be transported in specially equipped vehicles, which are still rare. Special provisions are made for guide dogs accompanying people with disabilities: they travel for free with a muzzle and leash. All passengers with animals must supervise them at all times and carry a veterinary passport, ensuring safety and comfort in the cabin.

These changes have significant potential to improve the current situation. Unified standards eliminate confusion, and mandatory passenger notification supports better trip preparation. Guaranteeing the right to transport pets boosts owners’ confidence, while specific provisions for guide dogs reflect a commitment to inclusivity. However, the implementation of new rules faces several challenges. The shortage of specially equipped transport for large dogs limits options. Training for station staff and drivers requires additional resources, as successful enforcement depends on their awareness. For passengers, new requirements may mean additional expenses, such as booking extra seats or purchasing containers.

Comparisons with international practices show that Ukraine can adopt many effective solutions. In EU countries like Germany and France, pet transport in passenger vehicles is strictly regulated. For example, all dogs and cats must be microchipped, vaccinated, and carried in standardized containers or on leashes. Major carriers provide detailed information about pet travel rules on their websites and often equip buses with designated areas for animals. In Poland and the Czech Republic, animal transport is also regulated at the state level, but companies may impose additional restrictions, such as allowing only small pets in the cabin. In the United States, intercity bus pet transport is less common due to the popularity of air and rail travel, but companies do allow small pets in carriers if pre-approved. U.S. carriers also actively inform passengers via online platforms, and some states have certification programs for animal transport vehicles. These practices emphasize the importance of standardization, transparent information, and infrastructure to ensure the comfort of both pets and passengers.

Improving Ukraine’s pet transport system requires cooperation from all stakeholders. Carriers should invest in equipping buses with designated pet spaces, such as carrier restraints or absorbent pads, and regularly train staff to ensure professional communication with passengers. Passengers, in turn, can access more information through dedicated website sections or hotline consultations on animal travel. Strengthening control over compliance with hygiene standards will ensure the practical implementation of the new rules.

The new legal regulations are a crucial step toward systematizing pet transport in Ukraine’s public transport sector. They establish clear frameworks, improve transparency, and enhance comfort for both pet owners and other passengers. However, successful implementation requires further efforts - from infrastructure development to alignment with international standards. Joint action by carriers, passengers, and the government can make traveling with pets safe, comfortable, and accessible, opening new opportunities for Ukrainians and their companions. Ukraine has every chance to move closer to European and American standards by creating a transportation system that respects the needs of all travelers.