Security Risks or Support for Ukraine? Simplifying Legislation for Foreign Volunteers

Maksym Tkachenko, Member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Human Rights, De-occupation and Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, National Minorities and Interethnic Relations

Recently, public discourse has seen extensive debate around Draft Law No. 13071, registered on March 11, 2025. This draft law proposes lifting visa requirements for foreigners and stateless persons arriving in Ukraine as humanitarian workers and volunteers for the duration of martial law.

This bill addresses a real problem faced by hundreds of foreign volunteers who assist the Ukrainian people daily amid the full-scale war. These are doctors, logisticians, and crisis response specialists who, from the very first day of the full-scale invasion, became part of the international volunteer movement supporting Ukraine.

On March 27, the bill was unanimously supported by our Committee. During the discussion, questions were raised about potential security risks. That’s why it is important to dispel these concerns and clearly explain the essence of the proposed legislative changes without speculation.

What does the draft law change?

First, the draft law does not eliminate visa control entirely. It only removes the requirement to obtain a long-term visa as a prerequisite for receiving a temporary residence permit in Ukraine — and only for humanitarian workers and volunteers. This means that citizens of countries with a visa regime must still obtain a visa to enter Ukraine.

Second, the simplification will primarily affect citizens of countries that already enjoy visa-free entry to Ukraine (for up to 90 days within a 180-day period). This includes citizens of the European Union, the United States, Canada, and Japan.

Is there a risk of a “migration surge”?

No. The position of the State Migration Service of Ukraine is clear: the proposed changes do not pose a risk of uncontrolled migration processes. The procedure only applies to a specific category of individuals arriving in Ukraine for humanitarian or volunteer purposes, and only for the duration of martial law and up to one year after its conclusion.

This is not a blanket liberalization of migration policy. It is a targeted step that will enable Ukraine to cooperate more effectively with the international volunteer community and eliminate unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles.

Security above all — but support is essential

As a member of the relevant Committee, I assure you: every decision we support takes security considerations into account. Draft Law No. 13071 is an example of a carefully balanced approach that protects national security interests while addressing urgent humanitarian needs.

In today’s conditions, Ukraine needs allies and support at every level. We cannot allow excessive procedural barriers to obstruct those who come here to save lives, assist in de-occupied territories, or meet the basic needs of the civilian population.

On May 15, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine unanimously supported Draft Law No. 13071 in its first reading — a clear signal that Parliament recognizes its importance. Now our task is not to waste time. I call on my fellow deputies to adopt this draft law in the second reading as soon as possible. This is not just a simplification of procedures — it is a recognition of the importance of international volunteer assistance, a show of support for humanitarian missions, and a consistent response to the real needs of wartime.

Ukraine must be not only strong, but also open to those who come in goodwill and with support.