Demining Market: Everything You Need for Safe Demining—Just a Click Away

Maksym Tkachenko, Co-founder of the Ukrainian Demining Cluster, Co-founder of the Danish-Ukrainian company Dropla.tech, Founder of the regional incubator Innovation Box, the Space-Hub innovation community, and the IT-Dnipro Cluster

Ukraine is currently the most heavily mined country in the world. According to official data, approximately 139,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory are potentially contaminated, including 31,000 square kilometers in de-occupied areas.

Completely clearing these territories may take decades—or even centuries. However, new technologies can significantly accelerate the process. That’s why Ukraine’s humanitarian demining market is rapidly evolving. This growth is driven by both the increasing number of registered demining operators—now more than 80 companies—and the fast pace of innovation in the field.

To meet the needs of this growing market, especially those of mine action operators, the Ukrainian Demining Cluster has launched the first Demining Market—an online platform where all stakeholders can easily list or purchase essential equipment. In the short term, the platform aims to bring together all innovative and technical solutions in the mine action sector.

Demining Market is a niche marketplace focused on a specific segment: Ukrainian demining operators, equipment manufacturers, and innovators. Our strategic goal is to equip the industry with everything needed for safe demining, offer tools to analyze available options, and help users quickly identify and select the right tools and equipment. We also aim to consolidate all technical solutions on one platform, demonstrating to international partners that Ukraine has a strong and innovative domestic market. This, in turn, will encourage foreign investment and support Ukrainian manufacturers in entering global markets.

A Showroom for Manufacturers. The marketplace already features offerings from around a dozen Ukrainian producers. With Ukraine’s demining sector growing rapidly, we expect hundreds of companies to be active on the platform within a year.

Currently, most of the products are Ukrainian-made, but we are actively fostering collaboration with international partners as well.

A Mine Action Catalog for Operators. Operators can quickly find and purchase robots, probes, detectors, protective gear, and other specialized tools—all in one place. The platform already features over 100 types of products and services, with hundreds more being prepared for listing.

Product Scaling for Innovators and Inventors. The platform also showcases the first developments from the only R&D hub launched by the Ukrainian Demining Cluster in March this year. This includes the production of custom-designed tubeless wheels for various ground robotic platforms. A flexible ordering system has been introduced, allowing operators to buy individual wheels or request mass production directly through Demining Market.

Our future plans include expanding the range of offerings to include food supplies for field deminers, workwear, and advanced protective gear.

By the end of the year, we also plan to launch a physical showroom where anyone can see and test products listed on Demining Market. We will introduce a test-drive service for field equipment and are currently working on creating a centralized service hub for the maintenance of mechanical demining systems in the field.

What makes Ukraine’s mine action technologies unique is their adaptability—they can be customized and deployed in any international humanitarian demining mission.

Demining Market was created by the Ukrainian Demining Cluster with support from its partners, including the Public Association “Ukrainian Demining Cluster,” the Ukrainian National Association for Humanitarian Demining, the Ukrainian Association of Humanitarian Demining, and the Ukrainian Association of Humanitarian Demining and Recovery.