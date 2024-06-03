On Monday, June 3, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Development of meat industry in war conditions, opening pork exports, maintaining profitability in grain chain. Pigs. Meat."

Participants include Head of the Meat Industry Association and the State Council "Center for Improving Efficiency in Livestock Husbandry" Mykola Babenko; Head of the export group of the Meat Industry Association, founder of Agro-Invest LLC Ihor Liakhovsky; acting executive director of Ukraine Invest Oleksandr Melnychenko; Executive Director of Ukrbioetanol Taras Mykolayenko; the heads of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, the State Food and Consumer Service (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on site using editorial IDs.