10:00 04.04.2024

Chinese-American relations in context of the new world order

On Thursday, April 4, at 10.30, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Chinese-American relations in context of the new world order."

Participants include
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the People's Republic of China (1999-2001), Chairman of the Board of the Association of Ukrainian-Chinese Strategic Partnership Ihor Lytvyn; Chief Consultant of the National Institute for Strategic Studies Alina Hrytsenko; analyst, author at LB.ua Petro Shevchenko; Project Manager of the International Charitable Foundation for Public Diplomacy Anastasia Chalenko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

Additional information by phone: (093) 432 0603, [email protected] (Oleksiy Feschenko).

 

 

