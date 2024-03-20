Video

12:00 20.03.2024

Presentation of solutions for agricultural digital revolution with precision down to plant. Ultra-precise plant protection. Ultra-precise plant protection using AI: agricultural digital revolution

On Wednesday, March 20, at 12.30, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled 'Presentation of solutions for agricultural digital revolution with precision down to plant. Ultra-precise plant protection. Ultra-precise plant protection using AI: agricultural digital revolution.'

Participants:
founder of the FRENDT group of companies Vitaliy Shuberansky;
agronomist-analyst of the precision agriculture department of FRENDT LLC Viktoria Shevchuk;
founder and director of SUN AGRO LLC, expert in vegetable growing technology Oleksandr Tykhy;
Director of the company FRENDT Bohdan Kruhlyk;
Director of AGROCOMPANYLLC, expert in the technology of growing field crops Serhiy Bohomaz (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

Additional information by phone: +38 (067) 447 5737.

 

 

