Video

11:30 18.03.2024

How do dynamics of changes in political and economic situation in aggressor country affect course of war

1 min read

On Monday, March 18, at 12.00, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion titled "How do dynamics of changes in political and economic situation in aggressor country affect course of war."

Participants include Head of the Vezha Center for Public Analytics Valeriy Klochok; political scientist, political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion Oleh Sahakian (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

 

 

