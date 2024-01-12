Video

13:30 12.01.2024

Conclusion of scientific expert group on status of Boxing Federation of Ukraine

1 min read

Today, January 12, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Conclusion of scientific expert group on status of Boxing Federation of Ukraine."

Participants

include President of Kyiv Boxing Federation Oleksandr Nehoda;

managing partner of the International Consulting Group law company, co-founder of the NGO Sports Complex, sports law specialist, lawyer Taras Samborsky;

Deputy of Ukraine of the IX convocation of the Servant of the People party Maksym Pashkovsky (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot using editorial IDs.

AD

HOT NEWS

Citizens' Assessment of Situation in Country, Trust in Social Institutions, Politicians, Officials and Public Figures

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

LATEST

Light industry is for transparent procurement: Ukrainian uniform for Ukrainian defender

Results of 2023 for Etalon Corporation's manufacturers of vehicles and automotive components

2023: Results of the Year

Kyivmiskbud management conceals from Kyiv residents audit materials and catastrophic situation at enterprise

Appeal of Spanish Investor in Ukraine Regarding Raider Seizure of Selecto Markets

Ukrainians' Sentiments about Military Command and Mobilization

Destabilization of Kyiv regional council by leadership of Servant of People party's Kyiv regional organization

Why Did Ending Year Not Bring Victory to Ukraine? What Should Be Expected from Next One?

Irpin Hero River Nature Reserve established in Kyiv region

Worsening of issue of corruption pressure by rear security forces on business

AD
AD
AD
AD