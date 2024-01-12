Conclusion of scientific expert group on status of Boxing Federation of Ukraine

Today, January 12, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Conclusion of scientific expert group on status of Boxing Federation of Ukraine."

Participants

include President of Kyiv Boxing Federation Oleksandr Nehoda;

managing partner of the International Consulting Group law company, co-founder of the NGO Sports Complex, sports law specialist, lawyer Taras Samborsky;

Deputy of Ukraine of the IX convocation of the Servant of the People party Maksym Pashkovsky (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot using editorial IDs.