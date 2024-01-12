Conclusion of scientific expert group on status of Boxing Federation of Ukraine
Today, January 12, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Conclusion of scientific expert group on status of Boxing Federation of Ukraine."
Participants
include President of Kyiv Boxing Federation Oleksandr Nehoda;
managing partner of the International Consulting Group law company, co-founder of the NGO Sports Complex, sports law specialist, lawyer Taras Samborsky;
Deputy of Ukraine of the IX convocation of the Servant of the People party Maksym Pashkovsky (8/5a Reitarska Street).
The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.
Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot using editorial IDs.