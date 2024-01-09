Video

10:30 09.01.2024

Light industry is for transparent procurement: Ukrainian uniform for Ukrainian defender

1 min read

On Tuesday, January 9, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference titled "Light industry is for transparent procurement: Ukrainian uniform for Ukrainian defender."

Participants include

Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Vitaliy Polovenko;
Deputy Economy Minister of Ukraine Nadia Bihun;
Director General of SOE State Logistics Operator Arsen Zhumadilov;
member of the Public Anti-Corruption Council within the Defense Ministry of Ukraine Bohdana Yarova;
Head of the Association of Veteran Entrepreneurs Serhiy Pozniak;
Director General of the Federation of Employers of Ukraine Ruslan Ilyichov;
Chairman of the Defense Procurement Committee of Light Industry of the Federation of Employers of Ukraine Oleksandr Sokolovsky (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot using editorial IDs.

 

 

 

 

AD

HOT NEWS

Citizens' Assessment of Situation in Country, Trust in Social Institutions, Politicians, Officials and Public Figures

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

LATEST

Results of 2023 for Etalon Corporation's manufacturers of vehicles and automotive components

2023: Results of the Year

Kyivmiskbud management conceals from Kyiv residents audit materials and catastrophic situation at enterprise

Appeal of Spanish Investor in Ukraine Regarding Raider Seizure of Selecto Markets

Ukrainians' Sentiments about Military Command and Mobilization

Destabilization of Kyiv regional council by leadership of Servant of People party's Kyiv regional organization

Why Did Ending Year Not Bring Victory to Ukraine? What Should Be Expected from Next One?

Irpin Hero River Nature Reserve established in Kyiv region

Worsening of issue of corruption pressure by rear security forces on business

What payments can be taken from military – attorneys' expert opinion

AD
AD
AD
AD