On Tuesday, January 9, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference titled "Light industry is for transparent procurement: Ukrainian uniform for Ukrainian defender."

Participants include

Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Vitaliy Polovenko;

Deputy Economy Minister of Ukraine Nadia Bihun;

Director General of SOE State Logistics Operator Arsen Zhumadilov;

member of the Public Anti-Corruption Council within the Defense Ministry of Ukraine Bohdana Yarova;

Head of the Association of Veteran Entrepreneurs Serhiy Pozniak;

Director General of the Federation of Employers of Ukraine Ruslan Ilyichov;

Chairman of the Defense Procurement Committee of Light Industry of the Federation of Employers of Ukraine Oleksandr Sokolovsky (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot using editorial IDs.