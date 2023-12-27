Results of 2023 for Etalon Corporation's manufacturers of vehicles and automotive components

On Wednesday, December 27, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference of Etalon Corporation entitled "Results of 2023 for Etalon Corporation's manufacturers of vehicles and automotive components."

Participants include

President of Etalon Corporation Volodymyr Butko;

Director General of Chernihiv Automobile Plant LLC Oleksandr Verhulevsky;

Director General of Ukrainian Cardan LLC Anatoliy Potapenko;

Director of Etalon Auto Trading House LLC Vadym Shkarupin;

Director of the Mechanical Engineering Department of Etalon Corporation Serhiy Borodukha (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot using editorial IDs. Details by phone: (050) 356 2467 (Viktor Husyev).