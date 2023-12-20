Video

10:30 20.12.2023

Kyivmiskbud management conceals from Kyiv residents audit materials and catastrophic situation at enterprise

On Wednesday, December 20, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Kyivmiskbud management conceals from Kyiv residents audit materials and catastrophic situation at enterprise." Participants include representative of Kyrylivskyi Hai residential complex Daulet Beisembayev; investor of the Urban Park residential complex Oleksandr Diadiuk; deputy of Kyiv City Council, member of the Temporary Control Commission of Kyiv City Council on issues of inspection of JSC Holding Company Kyivmiskbud Lilia Pashina (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot using editorial IDs. Details by phone: (098) 794 1690.

 

 

