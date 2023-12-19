On Tuesday, December 19, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Ukrainians' Sentiments about Military Command and Mobilization." The results of a sociological survey assessing Ukrainians' attitude towards the key figures of the military command and political leadership of Ukraine, mobilization-related issues and ways to address them will be presented.

Participants:

founder of the Active Group research company Andriy Yeremenko, Director of the Center for Research on Civil Society Problems Vitaliy Kulyk (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot using editorial IDs.