Video

12:30 19.12.2023

Ukrainians' Sentiments about Military Command and Mobilization

1 min read

On Tuesday, December 19, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Ukrainians' Sentiments about Military Command and Mobilization." The results of a sociological survey assessing Ukrainians' attitude towards the key figures of the military command and political leadership of Ukraine, mobilization-related issues and ways to address them will be presented.

Participants:
founder of the Active Group research company Andriy Yeremenko, Director of the Center for Research on Civil Society Problems Vitaliy Kulyk (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot using editorial IDs.

 

 

