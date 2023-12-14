On Thursday, December 14, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference with the founders of the Manifest 42 public union public union entitled "Worsening of issue of corruption pressure by rear security forces on business."

Participants include

Chairman of the Board of the Manifest 42 public movement, head of the Association of Veteran Entrepreneurs Serhiy Pozniak;

Chairman of the Council of the Federation of Employers of Ukraine Dmytro Oliynyk; member of CEO Club Ukraine Vyacheslav Lysenko; Head of the Ukrainian Association of Regional Employers' Organizations of Light Industry Enterprises Oleksandr Sokolovsky; Head of the Anti-Raider Union of Entrepreneurs Andriy Semididko; editor-in-chief of the Nashi Groshi (Our Money) project Oleksiy Shalaisky (8/5a Reitarska Street).

