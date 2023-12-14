On Thursday, December 14, at 14.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference titled "Irpin Hero River Nature Reserve established in Kyiv region." Participants include deputy of Kyiv Regional Council, chairman of Kyiv Regional Council's standing commission on ecology issues Roman Tytykalo; deputy of Kyiv Regional Council, member of Kyiv Regional Council's permanent commission on environmental issues Khvycha Meparishvili; representative of Bucha City Council Taras Shapravsky; Director of Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Volodymyr Boreiko (Reitarska St., 8/5-A). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDCXdw3Kr6A. Admission of journalists requires press accreditation.