Video

14:00 14.12.2023

Irpin Hero River Nature Reserve established in Kyiv region

1 min read

On Thursday, December 14, at 14.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference titled "Irpin Hero River Nature Reserve established in Kyiv region." Participants include deputy of Kyiv Regional Council, chairman of Kyiv Regional Council's standing commission on ecology issues Roman Tytykalo; deputy of Kyiv Regional Council, member of Kyiv Regional Council's permanent commission on environmental issues Khvycha Meparishvili; representative of Bucha City Council Taras Shapravsky; Director of Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Volodymyr Boreiko (Reitarska St., 8/5-A). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDCXdw3Kr6A. Admission of journalists requires press accreditation.

 

 

 

AD

HOT NEWS

Citizens' Assessment of Situation in Country, Trust in Social Institutions, Politicians, Officials and Public Figures

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

LATEST

Worsening of issue of corruption pressure by rear security forces on business

What payments can be taken from military – attorneys' expert opinion

Is there crisis in Ukrainian politics? What should be further steps of responsible participants in political process

'Roller coaster' for Ukraine

PJSC Kyivmiskbud and Ukrbud housing investors

Land Reform in Wartime – Medium- and Small-Sized Agricultural Enterprises Opposing Increase of Limits on Land Sale

What is the aggressor's resilience – political, economic, social?

Small producers of alcohol distillates - birth of new industry

Prostate Cancer in Ukraine: Doctors, Patients, Impact on Economy

Small producers of alcohol distillates - birth of new industry

AD
AD
AD
AD