On Friday, December 1, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference by PJSC Kyivmiskbud and Ukrbud housing investors on the results of a rally outside Kyiv City State Administration on November 30, 2023, during which Kyiv mayor promised not to leave people in trouble and resolve the problem with the completion of the frozen construction in the next few months.

Participants:

representative of investors in the Raiduzhny Residential Complex Denys Boiko,

representative of investors in the Kyrylivsky Hai Residential Complex Daulet Beisembayev,

representative of investors in the Charivne Misto Residential Complex Yevhenia Stasiuk,

representative of investors in the Urban Park Residential Complex Oleksandr Diadiuk,

representative of investors in the Milos Residential Complex Marharyta Yakuba (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission of journalists requires press accreditation on the spot. Additional information by phone: (098) 794 1690.