Video

10:28 28.09.2023

Restoration of Ukraine: Education of the future. What will it be like?

1 min read

On Thursday, September 28, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Restoration of Ukraine: Education of the future. What will it be like?"

Representatives of the British International School in Ukraine (BISU) and the DIM group of companies will present a joint project for the construction of a complex of modern educational institutions BISU in the Park Lake City suburban complex near Kyiv.

Participants include

member of the supervisory board and chairman of the BISU admissions committee Olena Tovkun;

teacher of the British primary school program BISU Alexander Howard;

co-founder of the Park Lake City project Andriy Mischenko;

commercial director of the DIM group Olena Ryzhova (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot using editorial IDs.

 

 

 

