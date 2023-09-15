On Friday, September 15, at 15.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Threat to existence of domestic production due to anti-state position of State Auditors Service, law enforcement agencies."

The facts of the pressure of law enforcement agencies on enterprises fulfilling the state defense order and the order in the field of security, threatening to stop enterprises and disrupt the supply of products necessary for the front, will be made public. The reason for the pressure was the conclusion of the State Auditors Service of Ukraine, which demands to return the already taxable profits of enterprises fulfilling state orders for 2022.

Participants include

Director General of the Ukrainian Armored Vehicles company Vladyslav Belbas;

head of the All-Ukrainian Association of Employers of Light Industry Oleksandr Sokolovsky;

Deputy Director General for Legal Affairs of LLC Pozhmashina industrial company Roman Sereda;

moderator Taras Zahorodniy (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.