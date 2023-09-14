On Thursday, September 14, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference by Executive Director of the Ukrainian Institute of the Future Vadym Denysenko entitled "Sociological survey on Russians’ mood for September 2023".

A sociological study will be presented on the moods among the residents of Russia, their main fears and expectations (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional information by phone: (066) 728 7515, or at: pr@uifuture.org.