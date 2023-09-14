Video

08:57 14.09.2023

Presentation of draft of new version of law on Accounting Chamber for fulfillment of Ukraine's European integration obligations, progress, increase in investment attractiveness of our state

1 min read

On Thursday, September 14, at 09.45, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Presentation of draft of new version of law on Accounting Chamber for fulfillment of Ukraine's European integration obligations, progress, increase in investment attractiveness of our state."

Participants include

member of Ukrainian parliament of the IX convocation Pavlo Frolov;
Acting Chairman of the Accounting Chamber Andriy Maysner;
Advisor to the Court of Accounts (the supreme audit office) of Poland, EU4PAR project expert Piotr Kulpa (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

Additional information by phone: (096) 951 9128, or at: gordyeyev.oleksiy@gmail.com (Oleksiy Hordeyev).

 

 

