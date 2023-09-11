On Monday, September 11, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Vidro Lake and Trukhaniv Island to become protected areas."

Participants include

City Council's deputy, member of the Standing Committee on Environmental Policy Olesia Pynzenyk;

Director of the Department of Environmental Protection and Adaptation to Climate Change of Kyiv City State Administration Oleksandr Vozny;

Head of NGO Ekozahin Mykhailo Pohrebysky;

lawyer of Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Oleksandr Diadiuk;

Director of Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Volodymyr Boreiko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.