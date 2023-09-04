Is it advisable, under current military-political circumstances, to plan re-elections of parliament, president next year?

On Monday, September 4, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion entitled "Is it advisable, under current military-political circumstances, to plan re-elections of parliament, president next year?".

Participants include

olitical expert Oleksandr Kochetkov;

political scientist, political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko;

political scientist and Board Chairman of the Center for Applied Political Research Penta Volodymyr Fesenko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.