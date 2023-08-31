Video

10:00 31.08.2023

Strategy of government policy on drugs: Course towards Europe or Russia?

1 min read

On Thursday, August 31, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Strategy of government policy on drugs: Course towards Europe or Russia?"

Participants include
co-organizer of the Freedom March for reforms of government policy on drugs Nazariy Sovsun;
irector of VOLNa Ukrainian Network of People who Use Drugs Oleh Dymaretsky;
program coordinator of Eurasian Network of People who Use Drugs (ENPUD) Olha Beliayeva (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine.

Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: (093) 314 1488, p.m.kristina@gmail.com.

 

 

 

 

