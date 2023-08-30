On Wednesday, August 30, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Parliamentarians shall go to front along with people" on the presentation of bill On amending some laws of Ukraine on fair mobilization of Ukrainian citizens with the participation of MP and the author of the bill Oleksandr Dubinsky.

The bill stipulates equal conditions for mobilization for all citizens of Ukraine by abolishing exceptions to mobilization for certain categories of citizens. It is proposed to abolish the rule on exemption from mobilization of parliamentarians, other civil servants and officials of government agencies (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine.

Admission of journalists requires registration by phone: (097) 272 1967.