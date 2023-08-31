Corruption in SOE Forests of Ukraine: New facts

On Thursday, August 31, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference titled "Corruption in SOE Forests of Ukraine: New facts."

Participants include lawyer of Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Oleksandr Diadiuk; Director of Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Volodymyr Boreiko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.