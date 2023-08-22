On Tuesday, August 22, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference according to the results of the study entitled: "Restoration of occupied communities of Ukraine: analysis of experience and needs". The study was prepared within the framework of the project "Civil Society for post-war reconstruction of Ukraine and readiness for the EU", funded by the European Union.

Participants include

representative of the EU Delegation to Ukraine (to be specified);

Executive Director of the Laboratory of Legislative Initiatives Svitlana Matvienko;

expert of the Laboratory of Legislative Initiatives Tetiana Lukeria;

Chairman of the Subcommittee on Administrative and Territorial Structure of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning Vitaliy Bezhin;

representative of the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure (to be specified);

representative of the Ministry for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories (to be specified); permanent representative of the President of Ukraine in Crimea Tamila Tasheva;

member of the Board of the All-Ukrainian Association of merged territorial communities, head of the Shulhin territorial community of Luhansk region (to be specified) Natalia Petrenko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine.

Accreditation of journalists by phone (063) 531 6106, or at: mg@parliament.org.ua (Maria Herelis, Communication Director of the Laboratory of Legislative Initiatives).