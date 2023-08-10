SPF responds to accusations of United Mining and Chemical Company's possible supply of titanium raw materials to Russia

On Thursday, August 10, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference titled "SPF responds to accusations of United Mining and Chemical Company's possible supply of titanium raw materials to Russia."

Participants include

Deputy Chairman of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF) Oleksandr Fedoryshyn,

Member of the Board of PJSC United Mining and Chemical Company Yehor Perelyhin (8/5a Reitarska Street).

