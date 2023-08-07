On Monday, August 7, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "SE Forests of Ukraine Turns Forestries into Collective Farm Slaves." Participants include lawyer of Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Oleksandr Diadiuk and Director of Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Volodymyr Boreiko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.