Video

10:00 07.08.2023

SE Forests of Ukraine Turns Forestries into Collective Farm Slaves

1 min read

On Monday, August 7, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "SE Forests of Ukraine Turns Forestries into Collective Farm Slaves." Participants include lawyer of Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Oleksandr Diadiuk and Director of Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Volodymyr Boreiko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

 

 

 

 

AD

HOT NEWS

Citizens' Assessment of Situation in Country, Trust in Social Institutions, Politicians, Officials and Public Figures

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

LATEST

Social Protection of Children and Persons with Disabilities

The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), together with the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, carried out an operation in the bay of Novorossiysk

Why freezing war is unacceptable for Ukraine and world

Citizens' assessment of situation in country; trust in social institutions, politicians, officials, public figures

Dynamic changes in external and internal political situations for Ukraine

Tender Procurement in Wartime. Why Do They Buy Used Buses at the Price of New Ones?

State-run enterprise Forests of Ukraine sabotages creation of new conservation areas

What can Ukraine expect from tomorrow's NATO summit?

New media for IT community kicks off in Ukraine

Integrated approach of Caritas-Kyiv in solving IDPs’ problems

AD
AD
AD
AD