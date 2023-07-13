Tender Procurement in Wartime. Why Do They Buy Used Buses at the Price of New Ones?

On Thursday, July 13, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Tender Procurement in Wartime. Why Do They Buy Used Buses at the Price of New Ones?" dedicated to the problem of financing the purchase of school buses. In Ivano-Frankivsk, a tender was announced by a self-government agency for the purchase of used public transport vehicles at the price of a new ones.

Participants:

Director of Etalon Avto Trading House LLC Vadym Shkarupin,

Deputy Director of Etalon Avto Trading House LLC Oleksandr Chernytsky,

Director of Sales Department PJSC "Chernihiv Automotive Plant" Natalia Bachurna,

Director for Quality and General Issues of PJSC "Chernihiv Automotive Plant" Serhiy Borodukha (8/5a Reitarska Street).

