On Thursday, July 13, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "State-run enterprise Forests of Ukraine sabotages creation of new conservation areas." Participants include Doctor of Biological Sciences, Professor Viktor Melnyk; Director of the Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Volodymyr Boreiko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.