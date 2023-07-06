On Thursday, July 6, at 11.00, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "Integrated approach of Caritas-Kyiv in solving IDPs’ problems."

Participants include Valeriy Kramarenko, advocacy and lobbying specialist of the Charity Organization Caritas-Kyiv Charitable Foundation;

Andriy Danko, lawyer of the Charity Organization Caritas-Kyiv Charitable Foundation;

Vitaliy Kotov, social work specialist of the Charity Organization Caritas-Kyiv Charitable Foundation;

Olena Kostiuchenkova, coordinator of Bakhmut residents Support Center in Kyiv and Kyiv region #Yapovernus_Bakhmut;

Oleksandr Kozakov, representative of the Nyzhneduvanska Military Administration (representative office in Kyiv);

Natalia Makohon, representative of Kreminna Town Military Administration (representative office in Kyiv) (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Details by phone: (063) 412 6132, or at: press@caritas.kyiv.ua (press service of Caritas-Kyiv Charitable Organisation).