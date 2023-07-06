On Thursday, July 6, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "New media for IT community kicks off in Ukraine." Participants include founder of ProIT, Ukrainian media manager, ex-editor-in-chief of RBC-Ukraine and co-owner of KyivVlada Anton Podlutsky; Editor-in-chief of ProIT.org.ua, Ukrainian entrepreneur and media manager (Economic News, KyivWeekly, Expert-Ukraine, PR advisor to the deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration, curator of the project for the IT ecosystem Kyiv City Open Doors) Olesia Ostafieva (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.