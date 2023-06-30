Video

11:14 30.06.2023

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference by Olena Duma in connection with competition for post of ARMA head

1 min read

On Friday, June 30, at 12.00, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a press conference by Olena Duma on the occasion of the competition for the position of head of National Agency of Ukraine for finding, tracing and management of assets derived from corruption and other crimes (Asset Recovery and Management Agency or ARMA) (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Additional information by phone: (067) 358 8197.

AD

HOT NEWS

Citizens' Assessment of Situation in Country, Trust in Social Institutions, Politicians, Officials and Public Figures

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

LATEST

Threat to stable operation of Ukraine's oil and gas transmission system

Prospects of Vilnius summit, Ukraine's membership in NATO

Resilience during war, in post-war period: what Ukrainians rely on

Sustainability during war and in post-war period: what Ukrainians rely on

Escalation of military-political situation around, within Ukraine

Russia's illegal presence in UN: Problem and its solution

Socio-political orientations of Ukrainian citizens

Russia's illegal presence in UN: Problem and its solution

Dynamics of changes in public sentiment during war

First Polish-Ukrainian dairy dialogue

AD
AD
AD
AD