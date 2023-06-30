Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference by Olena Duma in connection with competition for post of ARMA head

On Friday, June 30, at 12.00, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a press conference by Olena Duma on the occasion of the competition for the position of head of National Agency of Ukraine for finding, tracing and management of assets derived from corruption and other crimes (Asset Recovery and Management Agency or ARMA) (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Additional information by phone: (067) 358 8197.