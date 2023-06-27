On Tuesday, June 27, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a presentation of a sociological study of the Rating group, commissioned by the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion entitled "Resilience during war, in post-war period: what Ukrainians rely on". The survey was conducted on June 6-11, 2023 by the CATI method (telephone interviews) among the population of Ukraine aged 18 years and older throughout the territory, with the exception of the temporarily occupied Crimea and Donbas, 1,200 respondents were interviewed. Participants include co-founder of the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion Yulia Tyshchenko; political expert, co-founder of the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion Oleh Sahakyan; co-founder of the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion Volodymyr Lupatsky; expert of the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion Yulia Kaplan; director of the sociological group Rating Oleksiy Antipovych (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists by phone: (097) 988 9141 or at: natplatformdialogue@gmail.com.