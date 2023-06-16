On Friday, June 16, at 13.00, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a roundtable discussion entitled "First Polish-Ukrainian dairy dialogue." Representatives of the Polish and Ukrainian dairy sectors will state a common public position to governments, veterinary services and consumers about the consequences of mutual restrictions on market access. Participants include: acting Head of the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection Olha Shevchenko; State Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Republic of Poland, Government Commissioner for Energy Transformation of Rural Areas Janusz Kowalski; Executive Director of the Ukrainian Union of Dairy Enterprises Arsen Didur; President of the Polish Dairy Chamber (Polska Izba Mleka) Grzegorz Ganko; Director of the Polish Dairy Chamber (Polska Izba Mleka) Agnieszka Maliszewska; Director of the Loostdorf company Oleksandr Samokhvalov; Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Dairy Alliance group of companies Serhiy Vovchenko; expert of the national scientific center Institute of Agrarian Economics Leonid Tulush; dairy sector analyst Pavel Wirikowski (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.