11:30 22.05.2023

Saturation of Political Events against Background of Regular Missile Attacks

On Monday, May 22, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion on the subject: "Saturation of Political Events against Background of Regular Missile Attacks." Participants include political expert Oleksandr Kochetkov, political scientist and expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko, Head of the Center for Public Analytics "Tower" Valery Klochоk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine, Facebook Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

 

