Video

13:30 18.05.2023

Children sing during war. Art for sake of victory

1 min read

On Thursday, May 18, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled: "Children sing during war. Art for sake of victory".

Participants include:
Honored Artist of Ukraine, Associate Professor of the Department of Choral Conducting of the National Music Academy of Ukraine, Artistic Director of the Boys Choir Dzvinochok Ruben Tolmachov;
artistic director and conductor of the Girls' Choir Vohnyk of the Kyiv Palace of Children and Youth Olena Solovey;
choirmaster of the Choir of the Boys Choir Dzvinochok Kateryna Shymko;
choirmaster of the Girls' Choir Vohnyk of the Kyiv Palace of Children and Youth Yulia Repetska;
soloist of the Boys Choir Dzvinochok Vladyslav Nemna;
soloist of the Girls' Choir Vohnyk of the Kyiv Palace of Children and Youth Alisa Mozyrko.

Interfax-Ukraine News Agency - 8/5a, Reitarska Street.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional information by phone: (050) 385 8088.

