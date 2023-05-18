On Thursday, May 18, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled: "Children sing during war. Art for sake of victory".

Participants include:

Honored Artist of Ukraine, Associate Professor of the Department of Choral Conducting of the National Music Academy of Ukraine, Artistic Director of the Boys Choir Dzvinochok Ruben Tolmachov;

artistic director and conductor of the Girls' Choir Vohnyk of the Kyiv Palace of Children and Youth Olena Solovey;

choirmaster of the Choir of the Boys Choir Dzvinochok Kateryna Shymko;

choirmaster of the Girls' Choir Vohnyk of the Kyiv Palace of Children and Youth Yulia Repetska;

soloist of the Boys Choir Dzvinochok Vladyslav Nemna;

soloist of the Girls' Choir Vohnyk of the Kyiv Palace of Children and Youth Alisa Mozyrko.

Interfax-Ukraine News Agency - 8/5a, Reitarska Street.

