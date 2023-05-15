Video

10:00 15.05.2023

Developers want to destroy Kyiv’s pearl - Halernyy Ostriv

1 min read

On Monday, May 15, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled: "Developers want to destroy Kyiv’s pearl - Halernyy Ostriv," the organizer is Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center. LLC Halerna Zatoka appealed to Kyiv City Council with a request not to support the creation of the nature monument Forest of Orchids because of the planned development of houses and shopping malls there, which will lead to the destruction of the Halernyy Ostriv (Island) and part of the Pokol park, known for its natural beauty and growing wild orchids. Participants include deputy of Kyiv City Council Ksenia Semenova; director of the NGO Ekozahin Mykhailo Pohrebysky; lawyer of Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Oleksandr Diadiuk; Director of Kyiv Ecoethics Center Volodymyr Boreiko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

