On Tuesday, May 9, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Non-Transparent Schemes in Ukrainian Ports Killing Vegetable Oil Production Industry." Participants include Executive Director of Allseeds Group Yevhen Okhrimenko, Head of the Legal Department of Allseeds Black Sea LLC Vasyl Fastovets (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional information by phone or e-mail: +38 (050) 312 8787, info@allseeds.com.