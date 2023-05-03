On Wednesday, May 3, at 14.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Sports experts unite in Sports context public platform to promote reform of Ukraine's sports system." Participants include Secretary General of the Basketball Federation of Ukraine (2010-2015), Deputy Minister of Sports of Ukraine (2010) Oleksandr Larin; President of the Karate Federation (2014-2019), Member of the Board of the European Federation of Karate Serhiy Levchuk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists and details at: e-mail press@golubi.group or phone: (050) 858 2161 (Tetiana Yeschenko).