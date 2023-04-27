Video

10:30 27.04.2023

Internet fraud as method of Russian special services: from direct action to phishing. Threats and prospects of counteraction

1 min read

On Thursday, April 27, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled: "Internet fraud as method of Russian special services: from direct action to phishing. Threats and prospects of counteraction." Participants include international expert Dmytro Levus; political analyst, PhD in Philosophy Valentyn Hladkykh; international political scientist, co-founder of the analytical center United Ukraine Anton Kuchukhidze; political expert, Doctor of Political Sciences Petro Oleschuk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Additional information at: https://www.united-ukraine.org.ua/ or at: tt.united.ukraine@gmail.com.

