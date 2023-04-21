On Friday, April 21, at 10.00, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference by member of the Logistics Committee of the European Business Association (EBA) Yuriy Schuklin entitled "Ukrainian businessman donates to European Commission technology to balance agricultural exports" (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration by e-mail press@golubi.group, phone: (050) 858 2161 (Tetiana Yeschenko).