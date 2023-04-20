Video

12:21 20.04.2023

Social protection for military personnel

1 min read

On Thursday, April 20, at 13.00, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Social protection for military personnel," where the issues of the introduction of innovative technologies in the development of social protection of military personnel, monetary support for military personnel, prompt medical assistance for military personnel, social protection of military families, legal responsibility of military personnel will be considered. Participants include President of the Foundation for Reconstruction and Development of Ukraine, volunteer Artem Honcharenko; Doctor of Law, Professor, volunteer Ihor Kopotun; PhD in technical sciences, Associate Professor, soldier Ihor Pampukha; Doctor of Law, Professor, soldier Serhiy Petkov; President of the Association for Social Development through Law Inna Sylantieva (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

LATEST

Voice of Ukrainian architects during Venice Biennale 2023. Ukrainian DNA project.

Geostrategic positioning of Ukraine in Europe and world after victory

The press conference of the Global 100% RE Ukrain expert platform entitled "Signing cooperation agreement with German renewable energy associations as important step in reforming Ukraine's energy sector"

Achievements of Ukrainian wine industry in 2022 and plans for 2023

Press conference on the subject: "Horizons of Post-War Recovery" organized by the United Ukraine Analytical Center

"Parade Nadij-2023" inspired to Victory

Are Ukraine and Russia Resources to Conduct War Comparable? How Can They Affect Its Duration?

Press conference by United Ukraine Analytical Center entitled "Pacification of Russia: approaches, risks and prospects for Ukraine’s development"

Russian positions on Ukraine's kettlebell lifting front

How many Ukrainians going to leave the country after war

AD
AD
AD
AD