On Thursday, April 20, at 13.00, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Social protection for military personnel," where the issues of the introduction of innovative technologies in the development of social protection of military personnel, monetary support for military personnel, prompt medical assistance for military personnel, social protection of military families, legal responsibility of military personnel will be considered. Participants include President of the Foundation for Reconstruction and Development of Ukraine, volunteer Artem Honcharenko; Doctor of Law, Professor, volunteer Ihor Kopotun; PhD in technical sciences, Associate Professor, soldier Ihor Pampukha; Doctor of Law, Professor, soldier Serhiy Petkov; President of the Association for Social Development through Law Inna Sylantieva (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.