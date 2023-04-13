Video

Voice of Ukrainian architects during Venice Biennale 2023. Ukrainian DNA project.

On Thursday, April 13, at 15.00, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference "Voice of Ukrainian architects during Venice Biennale 2023. Ukrainian DNA project." Participants of international project team include Architect, Chairman of the Board of the Charitable Foundation of the Architectural Chamber of Ukraine, curator of the Ukrainian DNA project Hanna Kiriy; PhD in architecture, member of the National Union of Architects of Ukraine, curator of the art research laboratory of the Ukrainian DNA project Olha Neshta; curator of the Ukrainian DNA project, researcher, ambassador of the Association Design4Ukraine in Switzerland Anastasia Biletska; interdisciplinary designer, curator of the Ukrainian DNA project, Ambassador of the Association Design4Ukraine in Italy Hanna Manako; president of the Association Design4Ukraine Yaroslav Belinsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Details by phone: (050) 351 5277.

