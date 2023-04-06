Video

Achievements of Ukrainian wine industry in 2022 and plans for 2023

On Thursday, April 6, at 14.00, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Achievements of Ukrainian wine industry in 2022 and plans for 2023." Participants include Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Markiyan Dmytrasevych; chairman of the Ukrsadvinprom public association Volodymyr Pechko; winemaker in four countries, investor in the Ukrainian wine industry Ricardo Nuñez; Deputy Chairman of the Ukrsadvinprom public association for international relations Natalia Burlachenko; Deputy Chairman of the Ukrsadvinprom public association Maksym Urakin; Director General of the International Organisation of Vine and Wine Pau Roca; Chief of Cabinet of the International Organisation of Vine and Wine Rodrigo de Casas (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

