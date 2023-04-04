"Parade Nadij-2023" inspired to Victory

700 participants drew 250 sets of awards, and the cup for the best performance of the foxtrot went to OdessaOn March 25, 2023, the capital hosted the 33rd ballroom and sports dance festival "Parade Nadij-2023" as part of the Kyiv charity tour of dance festivals in support of Ukrainian defenders "Everything will be Ukraine!". The organizers of the Parade during martial law are the honored coach of Ukraine Valentyna Fedorchuk, the continuing coach of the dynasty Alyona Fedorchuk-Lemishko and the general partner, co-founder of the Foxtrot Group of Companies Gennadiy Vykhodtsev Gennadii Vykhodtsev.

"Yes, it’s war. Yes, it's hard, but you have to live, fight and win. Dances inspire this," - says Valentina Fedorchuk about the Parade Nadij during wartime. She started each of the five divisions of the tournament with the national anthem of Ukraine and the slogan "Glory to Ukraine!". Valentina Fedorchuk herself thanked the Armed Forces of Ukraine at each performance: "Thanks to our defenders, we have the opportunity to dance, to compete, to achieve sports results, and we always remember what a high price the Ukrainian people and our Armed Forces pay for this opportunity."

"We will serve the Ukrainian people so that you have the opportunity to hold more than one such Parade Nadij," - said the colonel, deputy commander of the anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who was invited to the Parade by representatives of Foxtrot.

Alevtyna Demutska, press secretary of the Foxtrot Group of Companies, handed the representative of the brigade a laptop, telling about the company's patronage over this structural unit and over 14 other military air defense units since September 2022, the beginning of intensive missile attacks on the civilian population of Ukraine.

After the speech of the colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valentina Fedorchuk added: "We ask you to accept support for your brigade from the “Parade Nadij". We transfer this money to the account of the BON fund as a target for the needs of the anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

The hall welcomed the decision of Valentina Fedorchuk and her team with sincere applause.

"It's a pleasure to dance at such events, when everything is clear, according to the schedule, with good music and good spectators," said Volodymyr Kuzmin, who 7 years ago with another partner already competed for the Foxtrot cup, but took 2nd place. He and his partner Bozhena Turchynova represent the "Diamond" club and won 20 Foxtrot cups at the "Parade Nadіj-2023" tournament.

The media partners of Parade is an all-Ukrainian online publication "Mirror of the Week. ZN,UA", information agency "Interfax-Ukraine", media holding OBOZREVATEL and all-Ukrainian newspaper "Den", "Weekend in Kyiv",

We offer a video from the tournament, for which we thank the information coordinator of the "Parade Nadij" - the National Agency for Strategic Communications and the author of the video Oleksiy Honcharuk.