Video

13:00 28.03.2023

Russian positions on Ukraine's kettlebell lifting front

1 min read

On Tuesday, March 28, at 13.30, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Russian positions on Ukraine's kettlebell lifting front' organized by the Association of Kettlebell Lifting of Ukraine. Participants: President of the Association of Kettlebell Lifting, Honored Trainer of Ukraine, PhD in Pedagogy, professor Yuriy Scherbyna; lawyer, PhD in Law Ihor Halytsky; Head of Kyiv city department of the Committee for Physical Education and Sports of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, master of sports, PhD in Pedagogy, honored worker of education of Ukraine Serhiy Bobrovnyk; teacher of secondary school No. 1 in Kyiv, teacher of the highest category, master of sports, judge of the national category Mykhailo Isayev; journalist Vadym Korzhenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (066) 215 9546.

