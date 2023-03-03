Video

10:29 03.03.2023

Sowing campaign 2023 is in danger of failure

1 min read

On Friday, March 3, at 11.00, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Sowing campaign 2023 is in danger of failure." Participants include Director of the All-Ukrainian National Agrarian Forum Maria Didukh; Deputy Head of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council Denys Marchuk; Director General of Ukrainian Agribusiness Club Roman Slastion, Director General of Rodyna 2007 farm Valeriy Martyshko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: (066) 754 4129.

